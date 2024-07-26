Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Chandra Shekhar Azad introduces bill asking pvt sector quota for SC,ST,OBC

Chandra Shekhar Azad introduces bill asking pvt sector quota for SC,ST,OBC

The bill was formally titled the Reservation for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes in Private Sector Act, 2024

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, Azad Ravan, Chandrashekhar, Ravan
Chandra Shekhar Azad, in his statement of objects and reasons, highlighted the importance of private sector involvement in nation-building and the need for inclusive growth | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday introduced a private member bill in Lok Sabha seeking reservation for the SCs, STs, and the OBCs in private sector, educational institutions, and other establishments that employ at least 20 people and have no government financial interest.

The bill seeks to extend reservation benefits, currently meant only for public sector, to the private sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bill was formally titled the Reservation for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes in Private Sector Act, 2024.

Under the proposed legislation, the Central government must incentivise private sector entities to implement reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs through special concessions and facilitate lower interest loans through nationalised banks.

The bill also seeks presentation of an annual report detailing the actions taken under the Act in both houses of Parliament. The Central government will be mandated to create rules to ensure the effective implementation of the Act, it said.

The bill draws support from Article 16(4) and 16(4A) of the Constitution, which permit reservations in public sector undertakings and financial institutions receiving government grants.

More From This Section

Selected gifts presented to President, ex-presidents to be auctioned

Mandaviya chairs meeting on creating a central employment database

LIVE: Police file chargesheet in Porsche crash case, teen's parents among 7 named

NEET-UG 2024 result: NTA releases revised scorecards after SC's order

CBI nabs 43 in association with cyber crime network operating from Gurugram

At present, there is no mandate for private sector reservations.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, in his statement of objects and reasons, highlighted the importance of private sector involvement in nation-building and the need for inclusive growth.

"The private sector plays a vital role in our economy. To ensure equitable growth and socio-economic upliftment, it is imperative to have representation from all sections of society," Azad said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pvt sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

Decoded: What is Agristack system? How will it benefit agriculture sector?

Need to create 8 million jobs a year until 2036, says Economic Survey

Pvt sector's offering to 'toxic mix of habits' substantial: Eco Survey

Employment generation is 'real bottom line' for private sector: Eco Survey

Topics :private sectorReservations in private sectorScheduled TribesScheduled CastesOBC quota

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story