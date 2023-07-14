Home / India News / Soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 planned at 5.47 pm on August 23: Isro chief

Soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 planned at 5.47 pm on August 23: Isro chief

India's third moon mission Chandrayaan 3 will attempt the technically challenging soft landing on lunar surface on August 23, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Friday

Press Trust of India Sriharikota
Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Addressing reporters after the successful launch of the estimated Rs 600 crore mission, Somanath said the craft's infusion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1.

The soft landing has been planned at 5.47 pm on August 23, more than a month after Chandrayaan 3 took off from the spaceport here piggybacking on the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, he added.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

