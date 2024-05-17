Char Dham Yatra 2024: Govt extends ban on VIP darshan, forbids videography

Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, released an order extending the ban on VIP darshan of Char Dham Yatra till May 31, 2024. The decision aims to assist all devotees to easily visit the four Dhams during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2024. In Hindi, ‘Char’ means four and ‘Dham’ means religious destinations.

The Chief Secretary also issued an order prohibiting videography and the creation of social media reels within a 50-metre radius of the temple complexes in all four Dhams.

The order was issued in response to concerns over the inconvenience caused to devotees by the growing presence of individuals filming for social media.

The Char Dham Yatra includes four pilgrimage destinations – Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. The destinations witnessed a surge in visitor numbers. The state government is making multiple arrangements to facilitate a smooth darshan for the pilgrims.

The Chief Secretaries of the state issued a letter, which stated, "I would like to inform that this year, there is a continuous surge in the number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Char Dham in Uttarakhand. For better management, we have decided not to have any "VIP Darshan" till May 31, 2024."

The letter also mentioned that registration is mandatory and devotees must register for Char Dham Yatra 2024 through the official website, which is https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/. Darshan at the Dhams will only be allowed to the devotees on the date they have registered.

The directive is being shared with the Secretary of the Tourism Department, the Commissioner of the Garhwal Division, and the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in the concerned districts. The directives also aim to ensure immediate compliance.

Senior citizens and people struggling with medical conditions should medically examine themselves before their Char Dham Yatra and follow the guidelines issued by the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Uttarakhand. All the guidelines are available on the government's official website, https://health.uk.gov.in/pages/display/140-char-dham-yatra-health-advisory. The government of Uttarakhand said it is committed to providing a hassle-free Yatra experience to the devotees.

This year over 26 lakh devotees have registered from all over the world for the Char Dham Yatra which started on May 10 in Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra 2024 holds special spiritual significance in Hinduism and this journey occurs from April-May to October-November.

It is believed that the Char Dham yatra should be completed in a clockwise direction starting from Yamunotri, then Gangotri, followed by Kedarnath, and finally ending at Badrinath. This journey can be completed by road or by air (with the help of a helicopter).