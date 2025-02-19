Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What's open, what's closed today?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This is a public holiday in Maharashtra and most offices, schools, and colleges remain closed on this day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What's open in Maharashtra?

All public transportation services will remain active so commuters can rely on buses, local trains, and taxi services. In addition to public transportation, several other essential services such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and emergency services will also remain open throughout the day to meet any medical or urgent needs.

Private educational institutions are not bound to announce holidays and it's on their discretion to stay open or closed. Students and parents should check with the respective institutions for final confirmation.

Similarly, holidays in private offices and commercial establishments may also vary. Some businesses may choose to remain open on this day while many are closed in honour of the occasion.

To get authentic information about whether the institution is open or closed, it is advised to contact the respective offices or business places.

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: What will remain closed today?

The government announced a holiday to all the government-run schools and colleges on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Government offices are also closed today in Maharashtra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule, banks will remain shut across the state. Hence, customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly. The Forex market will also remain closed.

Is the market open today?

No, the stock market including the BSE and NSE will remain shut today on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti. Although trading will continue as usual today, clearing and settlement for pay-in and pay-out of stocks and funds will remain closed.

Cultural events in Maharashtra

Many establishments across Maharashtra will remain closed today, and the city will host cultural events and ceremonies to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Residents and tourists are encouraged to participate in these events to engage with the rich history and culture of Maharashtra.