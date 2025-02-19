After Telangana, Andhra permits Muslim staff to leave early for Ramzan

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has announced that Muslim employees in the state can leave work one hour early during the holy month of Ramzan

This decision closely follows a similar move by the Congress-led Telangana government, which allowed Muslim employees, including teachers, contract workers, and public sector staff, to leave at 4 pm from March 2 to March 31—a decision that quickly drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported India Today.

BJP’s criticism and political reactions

BJP MLA Raja Singh was among the first to attack Telangana’s directive, calling it an instance of “appeasement politics”.

“The Telangana government allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none,” he wrote on social media, sharing a copy of the government’s order. However, in a surprising turn, Andhra Pradesh—where the BJP’s ally, TDP, is in power—has now followed the same approach.

Andhra Pradesh’s official order

The Andhra Pradesh government’s notification allows all Muslim employees, including those on contract and working in village and ward secretariats, to leave an hour before closing time from March 2 to March 30 to perform religious rituals.

According to the official order: “The government permits all employees who profess Islam, including teachers and persons hired on contract, outsourcing basis, and Village/Ward Secretaries, to leave their offices/schools early by an hour before closing time on all working days during the Holy month of ‘Ramzan’, from 2nd March to 30th March, to perform necessary rituals as per guidelines issued by the concerned authorities, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services.”

Congress defends move, calls BJP’s criticism ‘selective outrage”

Defending Telangana’s decision, Congress leader and state government adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, dismissed the BJP’s criticism as “selective outrage”.

“The facility was given during the BRS regime. Many BJP governments also offer this in other states. It’s not new and has been in place for years,” he said. He further pointed out that governments r