Chhattisgarh CM to brief PM on anti-Naxal ops, hails top leader's death

While hailing the recent successful anti-Naxal operation, which neutralised Gautam, a Central Committee Member (CCM), the Chief Minister saluted the jawans for their bravery

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh will be visiting Delhi today and tomorrow (June 7).
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Just a day after security forces neutralised a top naxal leader, Sudhakar (alias Gautam), in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai departed for Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the successful operations to finish naxalism, the path forward, while also discussing the state's development.

CM Sai will be visiting Delhi today and tomorrow (June 7).

"I am visiting Delhi for two days. I will return tomorrow. I will meet the Prime Minister and discuss the development of Chhattisgarh...I will also brief him about our fight against Naxalism and the successes we have had," CM Sai said just before departing for his flight.

While hailing the recent successful anti-Naxal operation, which neutralised Gautam, a Central Committee Member (CCM), the Chief Minister saluted the jawans for their bravery in carrying out such operations.

"Operations are going on continuously, and we are achieving success. Yesterday, as well, we had a success. One Central Committee Member (CCM) was neutralised by our jawans yesterday. We salute their bravery," he told reporters.

This is the second such operations by security forces which has led to the neutralisation of a top Naxal leader. On June 5, officials confirmed that the body of Gautam was found, and on May 21, just over three weeks ago, the body of Basava Raju was recovered. A Central Committee Politburo member and CPI (Maoist) General Secretary, he was widely known as the "backbone of the naxal movement."

Bastar's Inspector General P Sundarraj highlighted the two successes of security forces earlier today.

"Based on inputs, the STF, DRG, and CoBRA joint teams were sent for operation. During the operation, exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals took place multiple times. After the exchange of fire, during the search, the body of a Maoist and an AK-47 weapon and a large amount of explosive materials and other arms and ammunition were recovered," the IG said.

According to officials, Gautam was a senior Maoist leader responsible for various violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent tribal civilians and of security personnel.

His death marks a major success for the security forces and is a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in the Dandakaranya region. His neutralisation is expected to cause a considerable setback to the already weakening strength of the banned and outlawed Maoist organisation.

186 Maoist cadres have been killed in counter-insurgency operations across the Bastar Range in 2025 so far. During the period 2024-2025, more than 403 Maoist cadres have been neutralised and their bodies recovered in the Bastar Range following multiple encounters between Maoists and security forces, according to officials.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

