Chhattisgarh govt declares dry day on Jan 22, on consecration of Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22

Photo: Shutterstock
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
The Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe a 'dry day' on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday evening.

While speaking to reporters in the state capital, CM Sai stated that it is a fortune for Chhattisgarh to be the home of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, with Chandkhuri being considered their home.

"It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state," the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the ceremony in the temple town will begin on January 16, a week before the event. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhRam templeAyodhya

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

