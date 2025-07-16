Home / India News / Delhi seeks ₹1,500 cr from Centre to revamp roads, decongest key corridors

Delhi seeks ₹1,500 cr from Centre to revamp roads, decongest key corridors

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks ₹1,500 crore from Centre under CRIF to improve 600 km of roads, ease congestion on 12 key corridors, and reduce dust pollution across the national capital

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
The Delhi government has identified 12 busy traffic corridors for focused upgrades to ease bottlenecks. (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi government has sought ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to support major infrastructure projects. These include road repairs, decongestion measures, and the modernisation of several key routes across the city, news agency PTI reported. 
The proposal was presented in a high-level meeting held in June, chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta requested financial assistance for the city's ongoing road improvement efforts. 
“The state government has been asked to submit a priority list of the projects for consideration under the CRIF to the Ministry for further action,” official documents noted.   
 

The CRIF scheme

The CRIF is a central government scheme under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It provides funding to states and Union Territories to develop and maintain roads and related infrastructure. 
Delhi hopes to use these funds to support a wide range of initiatives — many of which aim to reduce dust pollution, improve road surfaces, and ease traffic congestion, PTI reported. 
Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) currently manages around 1,400 km of roads in the capital. As part of its ongoing efforts, the department plans to upgrade 600 km of these roads within the year. 
The Delhi government has identified 12 busy traffic corridors — including routes connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — for focused upgrades to ease bottlenecks. Officials told PTI that the funds requested from the Centre would supplement the PWD’s own budget.
 

Toll plazas criticised for causing congestion

During the same meeting, Gadkari voiced concern over toll plazas operating in areas meant to be signal-free under the Delhi decongestion plan. 
The issue of heavy traffic at city entry points due to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll booths was also discussed. Long queues are a regular sight on expressways such as Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Ghaziabad, causing delays for daily commuters.
“In light of this, the minister advised MCD to promptly remove the temporary toll plaza located on the National Highway,” the meeting minutes said. 
Gadkari further suggested that the Delhi government explore compensating MCD for any revenue loss from the state Budget.   
 

CM seeks Centre's help with highway maintenance

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take over the upkeep of service lanes and drainage systems along three national highways — NH9, NH2, and NH148A — which were recently handed over by the Delhi government to the Centre. 
These steps are part of a larger plan to streamline road infrastructure, reduce pollution, and improve daily commuting for residents in the national capital.
 

Underground cabling pilot begins

Last week, Chief Minister Gupta announced a pilot project to shift overhead power cables underground in BH Block, Janta Flats Colony, Shalimar Bagh. The ₹8 crore project is set to be completed in three months. She said that the initiative would improve the area’s appearance by removing hanging wires and enhancing safety. 
Power Minister Ashish Sood said that it would also ensure a reliable electricity supply in all weather. In the 2025–26 Budget, Gupta, who also serves as Delhi’s finance minister, had earmarked ₹100 crore to gradually shift overhead electricity lines underground across the city.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Cabinet congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla on historic ISS mission

Who is Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, cleric who helped defer Nimisha's execution?

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: How to check your name in beneficiary list

Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

Topics :Delhi trafficTraffic jamcongestionRekha GuptaCentreroads repairBudget and InfrastructureBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story