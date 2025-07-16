Delhi seeks ₹1,500 cr from Centre to revamp roads, decongest key corridors

The Delhi government has sought ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to support major infrastructure projects. These include road repairs, decongestion measures, and the modernisation of several key routes across the city, news agency PTI reported.

The proposal was presented in a high-level meeting held in June, chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari . During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta requested financial assistance for the city's ongoing road improvement efforts.

ALSO READ: Heavy rainfall brings relief to Delhi; waterlogging disrupts traffic flow “The state government has been asked to submit a priority list of the projects for consideration under the CRIF to the Ministry for further action,” official documents noted.

The CRIF scheme The CRIF is a central government scheme under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It provides funding to states and Union Territories to develop and maintain roads and related infrastructure. Delhi hopes to use these funds to support a wide range of initiatives — many of which aim to reduce dust pollution, improve road surfaces, and ease traffic congestion, PTI reported. Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) currently manages around 1,400 km of roads in the capital. As part of its ongoing efforts, the department plans to upgrade 600 km of these roads within the year.

The Delhi government has identified 12 busy traffic corridors — including routes connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — for focused upgrades to ease bottlenecks. Officials told PTI that the funds requested from the Centre would supplement the PWD’s own budget. Toll plazas criticised for causing congestion During the same meeting, Gadkari voiced concern over toll plazas operating in areas meant to be signal-free under the Delhi decongestion plan. The issue of heavy traffic at city entry points due to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll booths was also discussed. Long queues are a regular sight on expressways such as Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Ghaziabad, causing delays for daily commuters.

"In light of this, the minister advised MCD to promptly remove the temporary toll plaza located on the National Highway," the meeting minutes said. Gadkari further suggested that the Delhi government explore compensating MCD for any revenue loss from the state Budget. CM seeks Centre's help with highway maintenance Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take over the upkeep of service lanes and drainage systems along three national highways — NH9, NH2, and NH148A — which were recently handed over by the Delhi government to the Centre.