Chhattisgarh partners with oil firms to set up pollution check units

Chhattisgarh will set up pollution monitoring units at petrol pumps across the state, aiming to ensure that vehicles meet emission norms and their owners get certificates easily.

The state government has an agreement with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance Industries to set up units at their pumps – a work that is a decisive step in Chhattisgarh’s clean air initiative, said a government spokesperson.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered monitoring centres on February 4, emphasising the need for convenient and effective pollution monitoring. S Prakash, transport secretary and commissioner, and D Ravishankar, additional transport commissioner, met with senior officials of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Reliance Industries.

The testing units, or pollution control centres (PUC) as they are called popularly, will ensure quick and hassle-free emission certification for vehicle owners. The state’s decision aligns with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and central government pollution control policies, said the spokesperson.

PUCs at fuel stations will help people by offering checks at commonly visited places, ensuring compliance with emission norms and strengthening public health efforts. Under existing practice, the transport department puts up mobile vans with PUC devices at the roadside. A senior official in the transport department said the vans often create traffic jams and delay commuters.

Chhattisgarh is the first state to introduce the concept of green gross domestic product (GDP) that incorporates the ecological value of forests into its economic framework. The initiative aims to link environmental contributions – such as clean air, water conservation and biodiversity – to the state’s economic growth, ensuring sustainable development while preserving natural resources for future generations.

The concept acknowledges the economic and environmental benefits of forests and aims to balance economic growth with ecology.