China, South Korea released water with high levels of tritium, says Japan

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also said Japan will explain to China the planned water discharge into the sea from the nuclear complex

ANI Asia
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
Slamming China for its criticism of Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo on Thursday accused Beijing and South Korea of discharging liquid waste containing high levels of tritium, a radioactive material, Kyodo News reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also said Japan will explain to China the planned water discharge into the sea from the nuclear complex, crippled by a devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 201, "based on scientific perspectives".

Japan's standard for the release of tritium, at below 22 trillion becquerels per year, is far stricter than that of other nations including its neighbours China and South Korea, Kyodo News quoted Matsuno, the top government spokesman as saying.

In 2021, the Yangjiang nuclear plant in China discharged around 112 trillion becquerels of tritium, while the Kori power station in South Korea released about 49 trillion becquerels of the radioactive material, Kyodo News reported citing Japan's industry ministry.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday, submitted its review of the envisioned water discharge to Japan, concluding that the country's plan aligns with global safety standards and would have "a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment".

The Japanese government as well as the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., operator of the Fukushima plant, are planning to start releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean around the summer after it undergoes processing to remove most of the radionuclides except tritium.

However, China has raised objections and urged Japan to halt the plan, stating that if Tokyo carries it out, Beijing too will strengthen the inspection of imported seafood to "ensure public health and food safety", Kyodo News reported.

Topics :JapanSouth Korea

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

