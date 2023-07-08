Home / India News / U'khand govt approves proposal to bring ordinance to tighten land laws

U'khand govt approves proposal to bring ordinance to tighten land laws

It was also decided to conduct aero sports activities from George Everest Estate in Mussoorie and only undertake natural farming in a five-kilometer corridor along the banks of river Ganga

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Jul 08 2023 | 7:58 AM IST
The Uttarakhand government on Friday approved a proposal to bring the Land Encroachment (Prohibition) Ordinance 2023 to tighten the laws for buying land in the state and prevent people with criminal antecedents from making such purchases.

It was also decided to conduct aero sports activities from George Everest Estate in Mussoorie and only undertake natural farming in a five-kilometer corridor along the banks of river Ganga.

"The decisions were taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami," Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said.

He said the ordinance has been brought to effectively curb encroachment and unauthorised occupation of public and private assets in the state.

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

