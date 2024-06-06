Home / India News / Chinese visa 'scam': Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

Chinese visa 'scam': Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

The ED has registered the money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011

Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against him. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Chinese visa scam.

Special Judge for ED and CBI, Kaveri Baweja, granted the relief to the accused after he appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court had issued summons against the accused while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The judge granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount.

The ED has registered the money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

Also Read

Chinese visa scam: Court summons Karti Chidambaram after ED chargesheet

Chinese visa case: Karti Chidambaram calls ED probe 'fishing' inquiry

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED third time in less than one month

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case

Dead, dormant, closed: Karti Chidambaram after appearance before ED

4th case in June: Fire erupts after AC unit bursts into flame in Ghaziabad

Shahrukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, gets licence for foreign funding

Coalition, weak mandate may hinder passing ambitious reforms: Fitch

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Himachal to release surplus water

SC tells Himachal to free 137 cusecs water, asks Haryana to supply Delhi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :P ChidambaramKarti ChidambaramDelhi courtChineseVisaCBIEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story