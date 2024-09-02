Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case involving AAP's Vijay Nair

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court, SC (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Following is the timeline of developments in the matter:

Sep 27, 2022: CBI arrests Nair in main corruption case related to Excise policy case.

November 13, 2022: Enforcement Directorate arrests Nair in a money laundering case stemming from the main excise policy case.

November 14: Trial court grants bail to Nair in CBI's main corruption case related to Excise policy.

July 3, 2023: Delhi HC refuses bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.

Aug 12, 2024: SC seeks a response of ED on bail plea of Nair.

Sep 2, 2024: SC grants bail to Nair, says liberty is "sacrosanct" and needed to be respected even in cases involving stringent provisions.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

