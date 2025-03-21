Friday, March 21, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'No cash found' at Justice Varma's residence, says Delhi Fire chief

'No cash found' at Justice Varma's residence, says Delhi Fire chief

Earlier in the day, media reports said a large stash of cash was recovered from Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma's residence during the course of fire-fighting a blaze at his residence

Judges of the Allahabad High Court, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association oppose transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court

Garg emphasised that no cash was found by the firefighters during their operation to control the blaze. | File Image: Justice Yashwant from Delhi High Court

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the latest twist in the Justice Varma incident, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg late on Friday said his department had not found any cash during a fire at the Delhi's judge's official residence while answering a fire call there.
 
"Soon after dousing the flames, we informed police about the fire incident. Thereafter, a team of fire department personnel left the spot. Our fire fighters did not find any cash during their fire fighting operation," the DFS chief said.
 
The fire department received a call about a blaze at Justice Varma's residence in Lutyens' Delhi at 11:35 p.m. on March 14. In response, two fire tenders were immediately sent to the location, Garg told PTI. The fire tenders arrived at the scene at 11:43 p.m. The fire had started in a storeroom filled with stationery and household items, and it took the fire fighters 15 minutes to bring the flames under control. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
 
 
Once the fire was extinguished, the fire department informed the police about the situation. After completing their duties, the fire department personnel left the site. Garg emphasised that no cash was found by the firefighters during their operation to control the blaze.
 
On Friday, the Supreme Court collegium began an initial inquiry into the incident after media reports claimed that large piles of cash had been recovered from Justice Varma's home in the course of fire-fighting. Taking cognisance of the allegations, the Supreme Court collegium met on Friday and proposed that Justice Varma be transferred back to his home court, the Allahabad HC.
 
Later in the day, a full-court Supreme Court meeting decided to institute an internal enquiry into the allegations against Justice Varma. However, the top court has also said that misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident. It noted that the proposal for Justice Varma's transfer was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.

More From This Section

forex

LIVE: Forex reserves jump $305 million to $654.271 billion, says RBI

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

India targets 1.91 lakh ckm of power lines, 1274 GVA by 2032: Manohar Lal

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

India raised concerns with US over treatment of deportees, shackling: Govt

Donald Trump, Trump

No country-specific or reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US yet, says GoI

Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda

Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Deverakonda issue clarification in betting app

Topics : Delhi High Court Supreme Court fire safety Delhi fire High court judges SC Collegium Fire accident Bs Reporter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon