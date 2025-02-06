CLAT 2025: SC transfers pleas challenging exam results to Delhi HC

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan ordered that all the petitions will be taken up by the high court on March 3.

The top court directed registrars of several high courts, including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of pending cases to the Delhi High Court within seven days.

On January 15, the bench had indicated that it might transfer all the petitions to one high court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana HC.

CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.

Several pleas were filed in different high courts alleging that several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in PG courses.