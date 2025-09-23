Clear skies in Delhi this week; heavy rainfall hits east, south India

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Tuesday morning with cool surface winds. The city has seen no rainfall in the past few days, and this dry trend is expected to continue throughout the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi for the next five days, with partly cloudy skies thereafter. For today, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while minimums will remain around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital remained moderate, with the AQI recorded at 130 at 9 am on September 23, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monsoon withdraws from Northwest India Conditions are favourable for further retreat from parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the next two days. The southwest monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Jind, Rewari, Tonk, Mahesana, and Porbandar.Conditions are favourable for further retreat from parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the next two days. Rain forecast for rest of India Very heavy rain:

Heavy rainfall:

Moderate rainfall:

Regions of South India and western Himalayas Thunderstorms with lightning: Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, and parts of South India Waterlogging in Kolkata Kolkata faced very heavy overnight rainfall, causing knee-deep waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and flooding in homes. Southern and eastern areas recorded extreme rainfall, with Garia Kamdahari receiving 332 mm, Jodhpur Park 285 mm, and Kalighat 280 mm.

A low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to bring continued heavy rain in South Bengal districts, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura. Another low-pressure system may form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25. Yellow alert in Jharkhand Light to moderate rainfall has been reported across Jharkhand since morning. Heavy rain alerts have been issued for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega, Seraikela-Kharswan, Khunti, Ranchi, and Gumla. The IMD issued a yellow alert for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega, and Seraikela-Kharswan until 8.30 am on Wednesday. Similar alerts cover seven districts for September 24 to 25 and six districts for September 25 and 26. Ranchi is likely to see intensifying rainfall on September 24. The state has recorded an 18 per cent surplus rainfall this monsoon, receiving 1,143 mm against the normal 970 mm.

67 evacuated from Maharashtra’s Devgaon Heavy rainfall in Dharashiv and Latur caused flooding, fatalities, and evacuations. A 70-year-old woman died in Dharashiv, and another resident was struck by lightning in Latur. Floodwaters swept away a person in Katejavalga, prompting river and dam alerts. A helicopter evacuated 28 stranded villagers from Devgaon. Latur has received 188.8 mm of rainfall in September, above the monthly average of 132.7 mm. Hyderabad faces traffic snarls, waterlogging Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday evening caused waterlogging, traffic snarls, and flooding in low-lying areas. CMTC Premises recorded 101.5 mm and Srinagar Colony 95.5 mm. Overflowing drains in Devarkonda Basti entered nearby homes, and local authorities, including GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, coordinated relief efforts.