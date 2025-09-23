Home / India News / Two killed, 12 injured as house collapses in Indore's Ranipura after rains

Two killed, 12 injured as house collapses in Indore's Ranipura after rains

District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building

The five-hour rescue operation is now over, the district collector said (Representative Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Indore
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
A three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following rains, killing two persons and injuring 12 others, officials said.

District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building.

Of them, 12 were undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH), the officer said, adding the deceased have been identified as Alifa and Faheem.

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told PTI that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The five-hour rescue operation is now over, the district collector said. "The front portion of the building had recently been rebuilt, but the back portion was old. We will investigate the condition of the building's foundation.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that a portion of the collapsed building fell on a neighbouring structure. Preliminary information suggests the building was eight to 10 years old.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndoreMadhya PradeshBuilding Collapse

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

