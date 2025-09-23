Two killed, 12 injured as house collapses in Indore's Ranipura after rains

A three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following rains, killing two persons and injuring 12 others, officials said.

District Collector Shivam Verma said that 14 members of a family were trapped under the debris of the building.

Of them, 12 were undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH), the officer said, adding the deceased have been identified as Alifa and Faheem.

Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told PTI that Alifa (20), who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, was brought to the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.