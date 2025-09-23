Home / India News / Chhattisgarh NAN 'scam': ED gets 4-week custody of 2 ex-IAS officers

Chhattisgarh NAN 'scam': ED gets 4-week custody of 2 ex-IAS officers

Former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja were sent to ED custody for four weeks in Nagrik Apurti Nigam money laundering case, and are to be produced in court on October 16

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The alleged NAN scam was exposed in February 2015 (during the then BJP government) when ACB/EOW conducted simultaneous raids at 25 premises of Civil Supplies Corporation
Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A special court here has sent former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in the Enforcement Directorate's custody for four weeks in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam.

The duo surrendered before the court of Special Judge (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Damarudhar Chouhan, following which they were formally arrested by the ED on Monday and produced before the court.

"The special court has granted their custodial remand to the ED for four weeks. The two will be taken to Delhi for interrogation," ED's lawyer Saurabh Kumar Pande told PTI.

Last week, the Supreme Court set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Shukla (65) and Tuteja (62). It allowed ED to take their custody for a period of four weeks, after which both were to be released "if not required in any other case, subject to the terms and conditions that may be imposed by the trial court".

The apex court had granted the duo one week to surrender.

As per the custodial remand order, Shukla had submitted an application for surrender in the court on September 19, while an application for the surrender of Tuteja, who was in judicial custody in another case, was also submitted on his behalf the same day.

The four-week period started on September 19, which was the date the copy of the SC order was received by the ED. Shukla and Tuuteja will be produced in court on October 16.

Tuteja, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh in April last year and was in judicial custody, was brought on a production warrant by the ED, following which he surrendered before the court in the NAN case.

In 2019, the ED lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing/ Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the civil supply scam.

The alleged NAN scam was exposed in February 2015 (during the then BJP government) when ACB/EOW conducted simultaneous raids at 25 premises of Civil Supplies Corporation, the nodal agency for ensuring effective operation of the PDS system, and its officials.

It had seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs 3.64 crore at the time.

Many of the rice and salt samples collected during the raid were tested for quality and were claimed to be sub-standard and unfit for human consumption.

Later, the ACB named 18 persons, including Tuteja and Shukla, who were Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at the time, as accused in the case.

While Shukla was posted as chairman, Tuteja was the managing director at the NAN when the alleged scam was unearthed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two killed, 12 injured as house collapses in Indore's Ranipura after rains

Digital news publishers urge Centre to reimpose equalisation levy

Greywater reuse can save 30-40% of total water use: Ministry of Jal Shakti

Bihar police seize over 77,000 litres of liquor per month in 2025

India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateChhattisgarhScamSupreme Court

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story