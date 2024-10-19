Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CM Chandrababu Naidu restarts 'dream project' of Andhra's capital Amaravati

With the emergence of Naidu as the CM of the bifurcated state for the second time post 2024 polls, Amaravati capital project received a shot in the arm

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday restarted the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) project works here.

The works at Rayapudi village in the capital region were restarted after a hiatus of five years, following the erstwhile YSRCP government abandoning Naidu's 'dream project'.

Naidu took up the CRDA project office works in a seven-storey building at a cost of Rs 160 crore during his earlier tenure between 2014-2019.

However, between 2019 and 2024, former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promoted the idea of three capital cities and kept the development of Amaravati on the back-burner.

With the emergence of Naidu as the CM of the bifurcated state for the second time post 2024 polls, Amaravati capital project received a shot in the arm.

On October 16, the decision to restart the works was taken during a CRDA authority meeting, said an official statement on Saturday.


Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentAmravati

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

