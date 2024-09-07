India's 1st Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility to be set up in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday graced the ground-breaking ceremony of India's first silicon carbide manufacturing facility to be set up in Odisha at an investment of Rs 620 crore. The project will be developed by RIR Power Electronics Limited, a leader in India's semiconductor power electronics technology at the EMC Park, Infovalley, Bhubaneswar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This development places India and the state of Odisha squarely at the forefront of the global power electronics market, an official said. Attending the event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, The establishment of RIR Power Electronics Limited's facility is another notable step in our ongoing journey to make Odisha a leading semiconductor hub in India.

He said this new facility will not only create state-of-the-art products but also open up a wealth of opportunities for our talented youth, providing them with avenues to work at the cutting edge of technology right here in Odisha.

The facility will attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, drive economic growth, and further solidify Odisha's position as one of India's most promising destinations for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, the chief minister said.

Officials said that RIR's products are sold internationally, across North America, Europe and Asia for use in sectors such as Railway, Defence, Power, Transportation, Aerospace and Sustainable Energy.

This project is expected to contribute significantly to India's mission of becoming a self-reliant hub for semiconductor production, they said.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility with a total investment of around Rs 620 crores over three years marks a significant step for Odisha's entry into the power electronics industry. This facility will create over 500 new jobs across various levels, from R&D to factory operations, providing large-scale employment opportunities.

This apart, it will enhance Bhubaneswar's industrial landscape by implementing best practices, and Sustainable Energy, and fostering the development of advanced technologies while building a skilled and diverse workforce.

Apart from RIR Power Electronics Limited, Odisha has received several other investment proposals in semiconductor and related fields for establishment of new facilities in Bhubaneswar. RIR is also in the process of tying up with IIT, Bhubanewar for Technical/Research collaboration.