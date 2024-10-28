Bengal home to all, people celebrate every festival together: CM Mamata

Asserting that West Bengal is home to all sections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the people to live in peace and celebrate every festival together.

Inaugurating a number of community Kali Puja pandals across Kolkata, she also urged the people to celebrate with environment-friendly firecrackers.

"Bengal is such a place, where nobody will ask you about your caste, or which state you belong to or what is your religion or whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Nobody will ask whether you like Bengal or not. This is your right," Banerjee said.

"We are proud to say that you all are citizens of Bengal. Whenever you are staying here, please consider it as your home state. Do not misunderstand me but consider my views," she added.

Among the pandals she inaugurated were Girish Park Kali Puja, Janbazar Sammilito, India Club, Venus Club, and Youth Friends Club Kali Puja, which are located in areas that have significant non-Bengali population.

"During festivals, we all celebrate together in Bengal. I do not want people to fight or create any differences," she said.

"Celebrate with crackers but take all forms of precautions. See that it does not cause any problem to anyone, especially the old. I will ask the administration to maintain caution. The local clubs should also keep an eye open on this," she said.