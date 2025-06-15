Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India crash: 47 victims identified via DNA; 24 bodies handed over

Authorities have confirmed 47 victims through DNA testing following the AI171 crash in Ahmedabad and handed over 24 bodies as Air India continues to support affected families

Authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm the identities of the deceased, as several bodies were either burned or damaged.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Three days after an Air India flight bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad, authorities have identified 47 victims through DNA testing. Of these, 24 bodies have been handed over to their families, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.
 
“We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps. Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground,” Air India said in a statement on social media site X.
 
“Every affected family in Ahmedabad has been assigned at least one caregiver by Air India. Air India is working closely with other Tata Group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of those deceased, which remains our number one priority,” the airline added.
 
 
Authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm the identities of the deceased, as several bodies were either burned or damaged.
 
“A total of 47 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, bodies of 24 victims have been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Rajasthan and different parts of Gujarat,” said Additional Civil Superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel. 

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday stated that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the individuals who died in the Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. His identity was verified through DNA matching.
 
All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8 (AI171), along with 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students, died in the crash on Thursday.
 
The aircraft crashed into a medical college campus in Meghaninagar shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 p.m.
 
The crash site was sealed on Saturday following the conclusion of rescue operations. Investigations are ongoing, with teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Boeing and other civil aviation authorities inspecting the area. One of the plane’s black boxes has been recovered.
 
As of 14 June, Air India reported that it had completed safety checks on nine of its Boeing 787 aircraft and aimed to finish inspections on the remaining 24 within the timeline set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
 
Air India also announced an interim payment of ₹25 lakh, approximately £21,000, to each family of the deceased and the lone survivor. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore (approximately £85,000) support announced earlier by Tata Sons. 
 

ahmedabad plane crash Air India Aviation industry

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

