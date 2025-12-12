IMD warns of dense fog over North India; cold wave likely in these states

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
A significant drop in temperatures is sweeping across much of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for dense fog in northern states and cold wave conditions in central and peninsular regions until at least December 14.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing milder-than-expected temperatures but are not spared from the thick morning fog affecting daily commutes. On Friday, the IMD forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with shallow morning fog.
Temperatures are expected to remain steady, with minimums ranging from 7 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius and maximums between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average for mid-December.
Very dense fog in UP, others states also get warning
Beyond the capital, conditions are more severe. Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness ‘very dense fog’ today. Many areas in the state witnessed a near zero visibility. Dense fog is likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, and northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland at varying intensities through December 16.
Which states are under a cold wave threat?
A cold wave is affecting central India and adjoining regions. According to the IMD, isolated locations in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are likely to experience cold wave conditions on December 12 and 13. The chill is predicted to spread to Telangana and North Interior Karnataka between December 12 and 14.
The IMD also forecasts a fresh, weak Western Disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan Region from December 13, bringing light rainfall or snowfall to isolated areas in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh from December 13 to 17. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see similar conditions on December 14.
Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious during early morning travel and to stay updated with official weather advisories as fog and cold wave conditions continue.
Forecast highlights:
Cold wave conditions: Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha (Dec 12 and 13); Telangana, North Interior Karnataka (Dec 12 to 14).
Dense fog conditions: Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi (Dec 12 to 16); Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh (Dec 12 to 14); Odisha (Dec 12 and 13); Punjab (Dec 13 to 16).
Very dense fog: Uttar Pradesh (Dec 12).
