Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at zero degrees celsius

Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at zero degrees celsius

According to the Meteorological Department's daily weather report, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala both registered minimums of 4.8 degrees Celsius

People sit around a bonfire amid fog on a cold winter morning at Sector 9, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram at 6.2 degrees, Kurukshetra at 6.7 degrees, and Ambala at 7.4 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cold weather conditions continued in several areas of Punjab and neighboring Haryana, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region, recording a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

Faridkot has been experiencing severe cold for the past few days, making it the coldest place in Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department's daily weather report, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala both registered minimums of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Piercing cold swept Pathankot, which recorded a low of 2.8 degrees. Bathinda and Gurdaspur shivered at 3 degrees and 3.5 degrees respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place, recording a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa was also affected by severe cold, with a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

More From This Section

Farmers protest: Pandher calls for 'rail roko' protest in Punjab on Dec 18

LIVE news: NTA not to conduct recruitment exams from 2025, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill tabled in LS; Bill violates Constitution, says Oppn

Delhi govt reluctant, farmers losing out on central schemes: Agri minister

Why 'One Nation, One Election'? Centre calls it a 'transformative shift'

Karnal experienced a cold night, recording a low of 4.6 degrees, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded 5.6 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Gurugram at 6.2 degrees, Kurukshetra at 6.7 degrees, and Ambala at 7.4 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Diljit Dosanjh says no more concerts in India until infra improves

Punjab or Panjab? Singer Diljit Dosanjh X-post reignites spelling debate

Farmer leader Pandher urges people of Punjab to join 'Rail Roko' on Dec 18

Temperatures drop in Delhi, Punjab; slight respite from cold for Kashmir

Punjab DGP, MHA director meet fasting farmer leader Dallewal in Khanauri

Topics :PunjabHaryanacold waveCold weatherNorth India cold wave

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story