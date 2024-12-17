Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at zero degrees celsius

Cold weather conditions continued in several areas of Punjab and neighboring Haryana, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region, recording a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

Faridkot has been experiencing severe cold for the past few days, making it the coldest place in Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department's daily weather report, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala both registered minimums of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Piercing cold swept Pathankot, which recorded a low of 2.8 degrees. Bathinda and Gurdaspur shivered at 3 degrees and 3.5 degrees respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place, recording a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa was also affected by severe cold, with a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Karnal experienced a cold night, recording a low of 4.6 degrees, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded 5.6 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Gurugram at 6.2 degrees, Kurukshetra at 6.7 degrees, and Ambala at 7.4 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.