Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Police continue search operation at Pune bridge collapse site

Police continue search operation at Pune bridge collapse site

Maharashtra Minister of Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, who was at the site monitoring rescue efforts on Sunday, said the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists

The iron bridge was built on River Indrayani

The district administration had on Sunday informed that 51 persons were rescued, and 18 of them sustained serious injuries and were admitted to three different three hospitals, while four died in the accident. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police on Monday continued the search operation at the site where an iron bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River in Pune district, even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called off its efforts.

Four people died, and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

"Since all missing persons have been accounted for as per directions of the district administration, the search operation has been closed," an NDRF official said. 

According to the authorities, the iron structure collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot. More than 100 people were on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when it collapsed around 3.30 pm in Kundamala, which received heavy rains in the last few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials said.

 

"While there is no possibility of anyone still being missing, as a precautionary step, we are continuing the search operation with the help of local rescue groups Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha and Shivdurg trekkers, just to see if anyone is trapped somewhere," said senior inspector Pradip Rayannawar of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

Also Read

university, college, education, education loan

MHT CET results 2025 declared for PCM Group; PCB results on June 17

Pune Bridge collapse

Crowd in middle swept away in river: Survivor recalls Pune bridge fall

Pune Bridge collapse

Pune bridge collapse: 4 dead, 51 injured as old structure fails under rush

Rains

Heavy rains kill eight in Maharashtra, disrupt life across Karnataka

Cyber security

MSC Bank sets up country's first cyber security operations centre

He said five motorcycles fell into the river after the bridge collapsed, and the vehicle owners have been traced, and most of them were undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The official claimed police personnel were deployed near the bridge on Sunday as well.

"Unfortunately, people coming to these areas don't adhere to warnings and instructions by the police and locals and risk their lives," he said.

The district administration had on Sunday informed that 51 persons were rescued, and 18 of them sustained serious injuries and were admitted to three different three hospitals, while four died in the accident.

According to Pune collector Jitendra Dudi, the bridge had been declared unsafe, but 100 people were on it, and most of them were busy taking selfies.

"A committee will be formed to probe lapses, if any, on the part of the local administration and to check if standard operating procedures should have been implemented. The incident occurred despite warning signs and an existing order banning large gatherings in the area," he said.

The bridge was declared unfit for vehicular traffic, while a new structure had been proposed for vehicles, Dudi said.

Maharashtra Minister of Disaster Management Girish Mahajan, who was at the site monitoring rescue efforts on Sunday, said the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists.

"The bridge was meant for pedestrians only, and there was a warning board stating that it cannot be used by two-wheelers. It seems people on the bridge did not heed these instructions, which caused the incident," Mahajan had told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

accident

Five killed, 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Bihar's Saran

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

Indian economy, worker, labour, population

Census to begin from March 1, 2027; Centre issues official notification

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Kedarnath chopper crash: Case registered against private helicopter firm

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens

Topics : Maharashtra Pune Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMHT CET 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon