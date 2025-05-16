Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Our govt will bring modernisation plan for mandis: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Our govt will bring modernisation plan for mandis: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta alleged corruption in functioning of the mandis and promised to bring a modernisation plan for them

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that her government would bring a modernisation plan for mandis. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that her government would bring a modernisation plan for mandis, a day after she visited the Azadpur Mandi.

"There are lack of facilities in mandis across Delhi. The previous AAP government did not do anything for providing facilities to mandis. There are many labourers and traders working here but there is no cleanliness and no safety," she charged.

Gupta alleged corruption in functioning of the mandis and promised to bring a modernisation plan for them.

"Our government will bring a modernisation plan for mandis. We will work towards making tight arrangements for security of these mandis," she told reporters.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government Delhi

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

