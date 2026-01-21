Rani Kapur moves Delhi HC to cancel trust holding stake in Sona Comstar

Rani Kapur, the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, which holds a stake in auto components maker Sona Comstar, escalating the dispute over the Kapur family’s assets.

What is the value and scope of the trust under dispute?

While the precise valuation of the trust has not been disclosed, it is stated to be worth several thousand crore rupees. The plea adds to litigation already pending before the High Court concerning control and succession of assets linked to the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

What allegations has Rani Kapur made in her petition?

In the suit, the 80-year-old matriarch alleges that the trust was created through fraud and used as a vehicle to strip her of ownership and control over her properties, including companies under the Sona Group umbrella. She has accused Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Kapur, of being the principal architect of the alleged scheme. How does the suit describe events after Sunjay Kapur’s death? According to the pleadings, Priya Kapur moved swiftly after Sunjay Kapur’s death to take charge of key Sona Group entities without informing Rani Kapur. The suit further claims that after Rani Kapur suffered a stroke in 2017, her physical dependence was exploited by her son and his third wife to effect a series of transactions transferring her assets into the family trust without her informed consent. She alleges that she was repeatedly asked to sign documents, including blank papers, under the guise of routine administrative formalities.

When did the alleged fraud come to light? The plaint states that a “complex web of illegal transactions”, carried out in collusion with her late son, resulted in all her assets vesting in what she describes as a fraudulent trust, with the alleged deception coming to light only after Sunjay Kapur’s death in June 2025 and subsequent developments. “The Plaintiff (Rani Kapur), a senior citizen, is constrained to approach this Hon’ble Court against the fraudulent diversion of her entire family legacy, estate, and all her movable and immovable assets duly inherited by virtue of the aforesaid Will. It is submitted that by means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the Defendant Nos. 1 to 9 in an unfortunate collusion with the Plaintiff’s now deceased son, Late Mr Sunjay Kapur, all the Plaintiff’s assets vest in one fraudulent Trust titled – RK Family Trust, without her knowledge,” the plea said.