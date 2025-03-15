Congress didn't allow peace in Assam, PM Modi restored it: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the Congress did not allow peace to prevail in Assam, but PM Narendra Modi restored it, developed infrastructure and ensured employment for the youth of the northeastern state.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy here.

Over 10,000 youths have laid down arms and joined the mainstream in Assam, with peace returning to the state during the last 10 years, he said.

The Narendra Modi-led government will bring in Rs 3 trillion infrastructure projects in Assam in addition to the Rs 5 trillion proposed investment at a recent business summit in the state, Shah said.

Policing in Assam was earlier for fighting terrorists, but now it is people-centric, and this has led to the increase in conviction rate from 5 per cent to 25 per cent in the last three years. It will cross the national average soon, the home minister asserted.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram, also said that the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will become the top academy in the next five years, with a total investment of Rs 1,050 crore in phases.