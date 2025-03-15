Traffic violations surge over 100% during Holi celebrations this year

Traffic violations surged by more than 100 per cent during Holi celebrations this year, an official said on Saturday.

A total of 7,230 challans were issued on Holi this year, marking a sharp increase from 3,589 violations recorded in 2024, he said.

According to a police statement, the number of people caught for drunken driving surged to 1,213 in 2025 compared to 824 in 2024. Similarly, helmet-related violations increased by 56 per cent to 2,376 this year from 1,524 challans in 2024.

The statement added that other offenses, including triple-riding, tinted glass violations and driving without seat belts also saw an increase. A total of 573 challans were issued for triple-riding and 97 for tinted glass violations this year.

According to the statement, about 1,241 violators were booked for other traffic offenses last year on Holi, with it rising by 139 per cent in 2025 with a total of 2,971 violators booked.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta stated, "Keeping in view the Holi celebrations on Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police implemented extensive arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Special measures were taken to curb incidents of drunken driving, triple-riding, underage driving, and stunt performances on two-wheelers." The officer added that 84 special teams equipped with alcometers to check drunken driving and 40 joint checking teams that comprised traffic police and local police personnel, were deployed at major intersections, drinking hotspots and vulnerable locations across the capital.

These teams were stationed from 8 am to midnight to detect and prosecute traffic violators, he said.