Home / India News / Those who speak English will soon feel 'ashamed': Home Minister Amit Shah

Those who speak English will soon feel 'ashamed': Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that foreign languages cannot truly capture the essence of India's culture, history, or religion

Amit Shah, Amit

The Home Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five pledges, known as the ‘Panch Pran’, saying these have now become the collective will of the nation.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that India is moving towards becoming a society where the use of English would no longer be seen as a marker of pride or status.
 
“In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed — the creation of such a society is not far away. Only those who are determined can bring about change. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian,” Shah said, as quoted by ANI.
 
He was speaking at the launch of 'Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon', a book authored by former IAS officer Ashutosh Agnihotri, in Delhi.
 
 
Shah said that foreign languages are unable to fully express India’s civilisation and spiritual roots.
 
“The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too,” he said.

English is one of the two official languages of India.
 

‘Panch Pran’ now a national resolve

 
The Home Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five pledges, known as the ‘Panch Pran’, saying these have now become the collective will of the nation.
 
“Modi Ji has laid the foundation of the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) for the Amrit Kaal. Achieving the goal of a developed India, getting rid of every trace of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, staying committed to unity and solidarity, and igniting the spirit of duty in every citizen — these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people. That is why by 2047, we will be at the pinnacle, and our languages will play a major role in this journey,” Shah said.
 

Amit Shah calls for civil services reform

 
Amit Shah also said that India’s administrative services require a radical transformation, and that the current training model lacks focus on empathy and service.
 
“A radical change is needed in the training of administrative officers... Rarely are they trained to introduce empathy in our system. Maybe because the British era inspired this training model. I believe that if any ruler or administrator rules without empathy, then they cannot achieve the real objective of governance...” he said.
 
(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

