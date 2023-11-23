Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Congress in Rajasthan making false promises to people for votes: JP Nadda

Congress in Rajasthan making false promises to people for votes: JP Nadda

Addressing election rallies in Dausa and Sikar in the poll-bound state, Nadda said, "Congress government did rampant corruption and made Rajasthan number one in atrocities on women."

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan Congress government of making false promises to the people for votes, even alleging that it failed to solve the water woes of the people of Dausa.

Addressing election rallies in Dausa and Sikar in the poll-bound state, Nadda said, "Congress government did rampant corruption and made Rajasthan number one in atrocities on women."

He said that the government broke promises it made to the youths and farmers. He also said that the people of Rajasthan have now decided to replace it with a "double-engine" government of BJP.

"Congress is trying to collect votes by misleading people with false guarantees. The Congress government did not do anything for the water problem in Dausa," Nadda said.

He also attacked the Congress government over the issues of corruption, oppression of women, atrocities on Dalits and backward classes, paper leaks, and mining mafia.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

