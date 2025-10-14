Home / India News / 4-storey chemical factory in Indore gutted in fire, no casualties reported

4-storey chemical factory in Indore gutted in fire, no casualties reported

The blaze was reported at the chemical factory located in the Sanwer Road industrial area at 2.15 am on Tuesday

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: The four-storey factory, spread over approximately 20,000 square feet, was reduced to ashes in the massive fire. Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A four-storey chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was gutted in a massive fire which broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported, he said.

The blaze was reported at the chemical factory located in the Sanwer Road industrial area at 2.15 am on Tuesday, Indore Municipal Corporation's fire officer Vinod Mishra told PTI.

He said the blaze was so severe that fire engines and firefighters were called in from Indore as well as nearby towns like Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur and Sanwer to control it.

The four-storey factory, spread over approximately 20,000 square feet, was reduced to ashes in the massive fire, the official said.

"There are no reports of any casualties in the fire," he said.

More than 100 water tankers were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in the morning, Mishra said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known and the damage to the chemical unit was being assessed, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras Defence signs MoU with Israel's Cielo for inertial solutions

Haryana IPS 'suicide': State on alert, police asked to ensure harmony

Karnataka CM orders review of TN's ban on RSS activities in govt spaces

Ladki Bahin scheme: Maharashtra extends e-KYC deadline in flood-hit areas

Bhupender Yadav calls on CoP30 to uphold multilateralism in climate action

Topics :IndoreFire accidentfire

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story