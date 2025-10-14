4-storey chemical factory in Indore gutted in fire, no casualties reported

A four-storey chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was gutted in a massive fire which broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday, a civic official said.
No casualties were reported, he said.
The blaze was reported at the chemical factory located in the Sanwer Road industrial area at 2.15 am on Tuesday, Indore Municipal Corporation's fire officer Vinod Mishra told PTI.
He said the blaze was so severe that fire engines and firefighters were called in from Indore as well as nearby towns like Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur and Sanwer to control it.
The four-storey factory, spread over approximately 20,000 square feet, was reduced to ashes in the massive fire, the official said.
"There are no reports of any casualties in the fire," he said.
More than 100 water tankers were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in the morning, Mishra said.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known and the damage to the chemical unit was being assessed, he added.
