4-storey chemical factory in Indore gutted in fire, no casualties reported

A four-storey chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was gutted in a massive fire which broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported, he said.

The blaze was reported at the chemical factory located in the Sanwer Road industrial area at 2.15 am on Tuesday, Indore Municipal Corporation's fire officer Vinod Mishra told PTI.

He said the blaze was so severe that fire engines and firefighters were called in from Indore as well as nearby towns like Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur and Sanwer to control it.

The four-storey factory, spread over approximately 20,000 square feet, was reduced to ashes in the massive fire, the official said.