ZEE5 Bangla bets on affordable prices to lure viewers, says official

ZEE5 aims to make content both affordable and relatable for Bengali audiencesparticularly in tier two and three citiesby aligning pricing and storytelling with local needs and cultural sensibilities, says Rusa Banerjee, Business Head of the streamer's Bangla arm.

The OTT platform is trying to keep pace with changing audience preferences by innovating with different genres and storytelling formats to stay relevant and engaging, Banerjee added.

"Storytelling in Bengali is evolving fast and so are we. We are actively experimenting across formats, genres, and narrative styles to stay in step with what audiences want today.

"We wish to give audiences, hooked to Bengali contents, a platform that reflects their stories, in their language, at a price that respects their wallet and enables them to pay only for what they want to watch," Banerjee told PTI in an interview. On the programming level, she said the platform is deliberately mixing thrillers, dramas, and cultural themes to broaden and deepen their viewer base. "From psychological thrillers like 'Bibhishon' to socially grounded dramas like 'Bohurupi', and previous breakout titles like 'Abar Proloy', 'Chhotolok', 'Swetkali', 'Kaantaye Kaantaye' and 'Shabash Feluda', our content slate reflects a move to diversify and deepen our engagement with Bengali audiences," she added.

According to Banerjee, the future content lineup will blend various types of content while staying rooted in Bengal's cultural and emotional identity. "You'll see a strong mix across originals, post-theatricals, and direct-to-digital premieres alongside innovative new content formats. Our upcoming line-up will be a mix of edge-of-your-seat thrillers, socially conscious dramas and heartwarming family stories. "We've seen strong traction on Bangla ZEE5 on the back of stories that have resonated with audiences on an emotional and cultural level. Titles like 'Bibhishon', 'Bohurupi', 'Swetkali', and 'Chhotolok' have done extremely well across both metros and in smaller towns, and even overseas, helping us reach new audiences," she added.