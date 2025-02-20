Centre extends tenure of NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam by one year

The Centre has extended the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam by one year, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was in February 2023 appointed to the post for a period of two years.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Subrahmanyam's tenure as NITI Aayog CEO for a period of one year beyond February 24, 2025, the order said.
