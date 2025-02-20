Centre extends tenure of NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam by one year

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Subrahmanyam's tenure as NITI Aayog CEO for a period of one year beyond February 24, 2025, the order said

BVR Subrahmanyam, Subrahmanyam
Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was in February 2023 appointed to the post for a period of two years. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
The Centre has extended the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam by one year, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was in February 2023 appointed to the post for a period of two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Subrahmanyam's tenure as NITI Aayog CEO for a period of one year beyond February 24, 2025, the order said.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

