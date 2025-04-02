Home / India News / Court defers bail plea of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid president to April 4

Court defers bail plea of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid president to April 4

Ali was arrested on March 23, and his bail plea was initially set for hearing on March 27

Jama Masjid, Sambhal
Ali was arrested on March 23 after being questioned over the November 24 Sambhal flare up (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sambhal
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
The hearing on the bail plea of Zafar Ali, the president of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, was postponed to April 4 due to the unavailability of the case diary, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

Ali was arrested on March 23, and his bail plea was initially set for hearing on March 27.

However, ADJ-II court of judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai in Chandausi refused him interim bail and set April 2 as the date for hearing his regular bail application.

Additional district government advocate Hariom Prakash Saini said, "During today's hearing, the defense counsel requested interim bail for Zafar Ali, citing the absence of the case diary. However, I argued that his interim bail had already been rejected earlier, and therefore, the plea should be dismissed again. The court accepted this argument and dismissed the interim bail application."  The court then directed the prosecution to present the case diary on April 4.

Ali was arrested on March 23 after being questioned over the November 24 Sambhal flare up during the protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

On the same day, a court in Chandausi rejected Ali's bail plea and sent him two days of judicial custody to Moradabad Jail.

A case was registered against Ali under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 191(2) and 191(3) (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 230 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence) and 231 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment).

He was also booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Ali has denied the charges and claimed he was framed.

Ali's elder brother Tahir Ali alleged the police "deliberately" sent his brother to jail before the judicial panel could record his testimony.

The Uttar Pradesh government set up the panel to investigate the violence in which four people were killed and several injured during protests over the survey.

The Mughal-era mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during the survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

