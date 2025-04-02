TMC MP links Sunita Williams to Gujarat politics, Sitharaman hits back

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday strongly objected to a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP "casting aspersions" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha. She was responding to TMC MP Nadimul Haque's demand for Bharat Ratna for Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, where he mentioned her late cousin and former BJP leader Haren Pandya.

"It's one thing to ask for Bharat Ratna for someone as meritorious as Sunita Williams but in the process to cast aspersions, bringing unrelated context and people to the picture, also bringing in people who are no longer with us - unfortunately who passed away - is absolutely uncalled for," Sitharaman said.

TMC MP Haque, quoting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, praised Williams' achievements, but then accused the then Gujarat government of not felicitating the astronaut during her 2007 visit to India. He also mentioned that Williams' first cousin was Haren Pandya, the former Gujarat minister assassinated in 2003, adding a new layer of political intrigue to the discussion.

Notably, PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2003.

TMC MP's speech takes political turn

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Haque highlighted Williams' Indian heritage, mentioning how she observed the Himalayas, Mumbai's fishing fleets, and India's vast network of lights from space, which he claimed made Isro proud.

However, his speech quickly shifted to Gujarat politics, as he said, "Despite Sunita Williams being showered with accolades worldwide and the UPA government in Delhi honouring her, the then Gujarat government did not felicitate her."

He then brought up Haren Pandya, stating, "A few days ago, she [Sunita Williams] expressed her desire to visit her father’s ancestral village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district—the same district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from. Let me ask: who is her close relative? Her first cousin was Haren Pandya. Yes, Haren Pandya, the Gujarat politician who was eliminated in a very controversial way in 2003."

Nirmala Sitharaman’s strong rebuttal

Reacting sharply, Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed the politicisation of the demand, stating that no one opposed Bharat Ratna for Williams but that dragging in unrelated controversies and past political deaths was inappropriate.

"All of us will be happy to consider Bharat Ratna, but in no way should casting aspersions on the Hon'ble Prime Minister be entertained here," she added.