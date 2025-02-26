Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Court directs ED to supply papers in excise policy case against Kejriwal

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on February 25 on applications moved by multiple accused persons

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
A Delhi court has directed the ED to hand over certain documents to the accused persons in a money laundering case against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in relation to alleged excise scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on February 25 on applications moved by multiple accused persons, claiming that they had not received some documents relating to the chargesheet filed in the case.

The court, which is currently conducting scrutiny of documents, posted the matter -- also involving AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh as accused -- on March 3.

"Put up for further proceeding on the next date of hearing, i.e., March 3," the judge said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 when allegations of corruption surfaced.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

