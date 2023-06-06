Home / India News / Court rejects bail plea in 2020 riots, says accused playing hide & seek

ASJ Pramachala noted Waseem filed the plea on grounds of arranging finance for the admission of his daughter in an educational institution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
A court here Tuesday dismissed the bail application of an accused in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying he was playing a game of hide and seek".

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramacha was hearing the bail plea of Mohammed Waseem, who along with 27 others was booked by Dayalpur police for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act.

... this is well apparent that applicant is playing game of hide and seek. Accordingly, the bail application is rejected, the judge said.

ASJ Pramachala noted Waseem filed the plea on grounds of arranging finance for the admission of his daughter in an educational institution.

The submissions about the merits of the case said the accused's last bail application was dismissed by the present court. The date of the order, however, was not mentioned, nor a copy of the order filed, the judge said.

On the other hand, the investigating officer's (IOs) reply stated that Waseem's last bail application was dismissed as withdrawn before the Delhi High Court.

After withdrawing the aforesaid application, the present application was moved on May 30 and I cannot assume that grounds taken in this application could not have been taken before the Delhi High Court, the judge said, while dismissing the application.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

