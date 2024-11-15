Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Court to record wrestler's statement in Brij Bhushan case on Nov 26

Court to record wrestler's statement in Brij Bhushan case on Nov 26

The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, Brij
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court will resume on November 26 recording statement of one of six female wrestlers who have accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya posted the matter for further proceedings after recording statement of one of the complainants in the case on November 14.

The proceedings took place in-chamber.

The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case.

Singh had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The judge had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.

The court further framed charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swati Maliwal case: Bhibhav moves court against chargesheet cognisance

Court asks ED to supply chargesheet to accused in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi court orders fresh probe against Gautam Gambhir in flat cheating case

Delhi court acquits ex-MLA Ranbir Kharb, wife Anita in investor fraud case

Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Topics :Delhi courtCourt casesSexual harassment case

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story