Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt cracks down on private school fee hikes, plans ordinance

Delhi govt cracks down on private school fee hikes, plans ordinance

Draft ordinance proposes penalties up to ₹50,000 and allows school property seizure for repeat violations to regulate arbitrary private school fee hikes

Delhi govt plans an ordinance to regulate private school fees

Delhi govt plans an ordinance to regulate private school fees, with fines up to ₹50,000 and property seizure for repeat offenders (Representative Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government is preparing to introduce an ordinance within a week to regulate fees in private schools, aiming to curb arbitrary hikes and strengthen oversight. The draft, part of the proposed Delhi School Education Bill, 2025, includes penalties of up to ₹50,000 for violations and provisions for the confiscation of school property in repeat offences.
 
According to a report by news agency ANI, the draft ordinance has already been sent to the Law Department for vetting. It proposes the formation of committees at the school, district, and review levels to assess and approve fee structures.
 
The bill was initially scheduled for presentation during a special legislative session on May 13–14, which was later cancelled. It is now expected to be tabled as a full bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session.
 
 

DPS Dwarka incident triggers public outrage

The move follows mounting concerns over unregulated fee hikes, particularly after a controversy involving DPS Dwarka, where several students were reportedly expelled for failing to pay increased fees. The Delhi High Court intervened, terming the school’s actions “inhuman” and ordering the reinstatement of affected students upon partial payment of the hiked fee. Parents alleged that “bouncers” were deployed to block entry, and some students were confined to the library.
 

Show-cause notices served to defaulting schools

On April 16, the government issued show-cause notices to 10 schools accused of arbitrary fee increases and failing to submit mandatory audit reports. So far, the government has collected audit reports from 600 schools, though the names of the penalised institutions have not been disclosed.

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Water Pollution, Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Danish experts run pilot to boost efficiency of Delhi wastewater plant

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal seeks NOC for passport renewal

New Delhi: BJP leader Rekha Gupta arrives for its legislature party meeting, at the party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 (PTI Photo)

Govt is in search of long-term solution to stray dog menace: CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM announces pensions for Emergency-era political prisoners

stray dog sterilisation

Delhi HC asks state government to frame policy on rehabilitating stray dogs

 

New audit framework and corruption checks planned

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood earlier told ANI that a “strong documentation system” would be established to scrutinise past approvals of fee hikes, investigate potential corruption, and prevent future malpractice. “We will not tolerate any such malpractice under any circumstances,” he said.
 
“We aim to collect audit reports from all 1,670 schools in Delhi. There will be no room for dishonesty,” Sood had said.
 

Chief Minister vows to protect students and parents

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring fair treatment of parents and students. She has stated that unauthorised fee hikes and harassment will not be tolerated under her administration.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to meet family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

Explosion

5 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD predicts light rain for Mumbai today, Delhi under orange alert

Liberian ship

TN on alert for toxic debris after Liberia-registered ship sinks off Kerala

Topics : Delhi government private schools school fee hike BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon