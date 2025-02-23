Crowd control measures put in place at Ayodhya Station ahead of Shivratri

In line with the preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival, the authorities have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety as a huge influx of devotees is expected on the auspicious occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees will only be allowed to go to the platform when the train arrives.

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Maha Kumbh snan on Mahashivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed here is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here. We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity... All arrangements are in place," DSP Singh emphasized.

This came after a stampede happened at around 10 pm on February 15, at New Delhi Railway Station when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. The stampede claimed 18 lives, leaving several injured.

After the stampede incident at New Delhi station, the Ministry of Railways is planning to construct permanent holding areas at around 60 railway stations across the country, which are prone to crowd congestion.

According to ministry sources, this decision is part of a broader strategy to manage the large crowds that frequently gather at busy railway stations, ensuring smoother transit and reducing congestion-related issues.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for the last major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to assess the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking to the media, DGP Prashant Kumar stated, "We are making comprehensive arrangements for traffic control, crowd management, and ensuring a smooth experience for devotees, especially during the last bath and the upcoming weekend. Our constant endeavour is to ensure that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience.