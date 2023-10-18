Home / India News / Crypto fraud: Navi Mumbai cyber police freeze accounts worth Rs 32.66 cr

Crypto fraud: Navi Mumbai cyber police freeze accounts worth Rs 32.66 cr

The man stated in the complaint that a woman caller befriended him and later asked him to invest in cryptocurrency trading while assuring good returns

Press Trust of India Thane
As the complainant started investing huge amounts, he received a total of Rs 75 lakh in returns on various occasions, but later stopped getting the same, the official said | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Navi Mumbai cyber police conducting the probe into a cryptocurrency fraud have frozen several bank accounts involving amounts worth Rs 32.66 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station in Navi Mumbai said they received a cheating complaint in August from a man who claimed to have invested more than Rs 6.6 crore in cryptocurrency trading.

The man stated in the complaint that a woman caller befriended him and later asked him to invest in cryptocurrency trading while assuring good returns.

As the complainant started investing huge amounts, he received a total of Rs 75 lakh in returns on various occasions, but later stopped getting the same, the official said.

An offence in this connection was registered with the cyber police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

A police probe team enquired with various banks where the money was paid by the complainant and as a first step, got accounts involving amounts worth Rs 32,66,12,091 frozen over the last few weeks, the official said.

Based on several leads, the probe team in the last week of September zeroed-in on two persons from Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai.

The police later arrested the two persons, identified as Balu Sakharam Khandagale (42) and Rajendra Ramkhilavan Patel (52), the official said.

During the probe, it was revealed that the arrested persons had handed over mobile numbers, bank account details, cheque books and ATM cards of various persons to others involved in the crime.

Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime, the police added.

Also Read

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, occupants asked to vacate

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Scamsters led by Chinese handlers dupe 15000 Indians of Rs 700 crore

PM Modi to launch 511 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra

Stand 'firmly' with General Motors Talegaon workers: Maharashtra CM

DDA launches mega e-auction for prime plots, shops, mobile tower sites

Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Topics :Navi Mumbaicryptocurrencybank accounts

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story