

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a peace plan for Manipur. Curfew was lifted from five districts of the violence-struck state of Manipur and relaxed in other areas, according to a report by NDTV.



Shah, on the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, appealed to all concerned to surrender their weapons to the security forces and administration. Earlier today, 140 weapons were surrendered to the police in Manipur after an appeal by Home Minister. Nearly 2,000 weapons were robbed from the police armoury after violence erupted a month ago.



After the home minister's appeal in Imphal, more than 140 weapons have been surrendered till Friday morning, sources said. He had also warned that a search-and-combing operation would be carried out in the state soon and anyone found to possess any weapon would be prosecuted.



The surrendered weapons included self-loading rifles, carbine, AK and INSAS rifles, light machine guns, pistols, M16 rifles, smoke gun/tear gas, sten gun and grenade launcher. They said the situation in Manipur was by and large peaceful in most districts and sporadic incidents of firing at or torching of empty houses by miscreants were becoming rare now as coordinated effort was made by different security agencies.



After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a spurt in clashes and gunfights between militants and security forces on Sunday. Ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the state's hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.



Sources said that as on Friday morning, 37,450 people are staying in 272 relief camps, including community halls. More than 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.



Tengnoupal district has nine camps with 884 persons, Kakching 14 camps with 992 persons, Jiribam three camps with 115 persons, Kangpokpi 54 camps with 8,000 persons, Ukhrul one camp with 35 persons, Senapati two camps with 552 persons, Kamjong five camps with 364 persons and Chandel has two camps with 150 persons. While Imphal West district has 10 camps with 807 people, Imphal East has 39 camps with 7,183 people, Thoubal 12 camps with 1,408 persons, Bishnupur 58 camps with 8,031 persons and Churachandpur has 63 camps with 8,929 persons.



Shah also warned militant groups against any violation of ceasefire agreements with the government. The home minister had also said an Inter-Agency Unified Command would be formed for "better coordination" among all security agencies in Manipur as multiple forces were working on the ground.