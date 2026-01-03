Weather update: Cold wave, dense fog grip north India as winter intensifies

Winter has intensified across large parts of India at the start of January. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions, dense fog and poor visibility in several regions over the coming days.

According to the IMD’s all-India weather bulletin, minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal during the first week of January 2026. The impact will be most pronounced across north, northwest and central India. Cold conditions are likely to persist until at least January 6 or 7.

Which states will have dense fog?

The IMD has issued dense to very dense fog warnings for several states during night and early morning hours. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha are among the regions likely to witness very low visibility, at times dropping below 50 metres.

Foggy conditions are also expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and parts of the northeast, increasing the risk of road accidents and delays in train and flight operations. Cold wave conditions likely to continue Cold wave conditions are expected at isolated to several places across northwest and central India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures are likely to remain significantly below normal, causing increased cold stress, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the Gwalior and Chambal regions, are under orange alerts for severe cold and dense fog.

Snowfall in the western Himalayas In the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected at higher altitudes. These conditions may lead to slippery roads and temporary closures, especially in hill districts and mountain passes. Delhi-NCR faces fog, cold and poor air quality Delhi and the National Capital Region continue to reel under dense fog and cold wave conditions. The IMD has issued yellow to orange alerts for the city, warning of poor visibility during early morning hours over the next few days. Minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to hover between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may remain around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius. Calm winds and fog have also contributed to 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality, worsening breathing conditions.