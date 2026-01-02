Grap III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as AQI level falls to 236

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday lifted Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR after air quality showed improvement.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, which was recorded as 380 ('very poor' category) on Thursday, has significantly improved and recorded 236 ('poor' category) at 4 pm on Friday, exhibiting a trend. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on Grap decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR," an official said, as quoted by PTI.