Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall off Andhra coast on October 28

Cyclone Arnab has moved west-northwestwards over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal in the past six hours, and is expected to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28, intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm', the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026," IMD's Bhubaneshwar unit said in an official statement.

Giving an update on the deep depression off the Bay of Bengal, the storm is centered over the same region as of 11:00 PM on October 25, and moving towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. "The Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 89.7°E, about 520 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 730 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 820 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 920 km east-Southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 990 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh)," IMD's Bhubaneshwar unit said in an official statement.

The weather agency expects the cyclonic storm to continue at speeds of 75 kilometeres per hour, with winds increasing to 100-125 kilometres per hour on October 27 (Tuesday), turning into a 'very severe cyclonic storm', until the storm moves north side with reduced wind speeds. In Tamil Nadu, mechanised boat fishermen are staying ashore due to Cyclone Warning Following a cyclone warning issued for Thoothukudi district, mechanised boat fishermen did not venture into the sea for fishing today as a precautionary measure. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure maximum preparedness at every level to minimise the impact of the approaching Cyclone Arnab.