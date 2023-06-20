Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy breaks 105-year-old June rain record in Ajmer: Jaipur IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy has smashed a 105-year-old record of rainfall in Ajmer in the month of June, according to the Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma

IANS Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy has smashed a 105-year-old record of rainfall in Ajmer in the month of June, according to the Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma.

On June 17, 1917, a total of 119.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in Ajmer in a single day -- marking the highest for the month of June.

This record was broken after Ajmer received 131.8 mm of rain in a span of 24 hours from 8.30 a.m. on Sunday to 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Sharma told IANS.

For the first time in Rajasthan, there is a flood-like situation before the monsoon.

In four days, cyclone Biparjoy has triggered rain in many areas due to which Barmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, and Ajmer have been left flooded.

In the last 24 hours, Pali's Muthana received 530 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, several villages of Bundi, Ajmer, Bhilwara were without electricity.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Tuesday in Kota, Baran-Sawai Madhepur.

A 12-year record was also broken in Jodhpur after the city recorded 91.3 mm of rainfall on June 17.

The previous record was reached on June 28, 2016, when there was about 74 mm of rain.The state received an average of 100 mm of rainfall from June 16 to 19 triggered by the cyclone, which is about 24 per cent of the average rainfall during the monsoon season.

Rajasthan receives an average of 415 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season (June to September).

The initial month of June receives an average of 50 mm of rain.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Next Story