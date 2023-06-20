From common villager to Prez of India; a journey of Murmu on 65th b'day



In addition, President Droupadi Murmu is making the Rashtrapati Bhavan Library, which has 33,000 books and 2,000 rare works, accessible to the public online. A plan to open the digitized Rashtrapati Bhavan library to researchers and common people alike; the tradition of celebrating statehood days in the first citizen's residence, which was previously restricted to the respective State Bhavans in the national capital, professional athletes and children with access to the presidential estate's sports facilities. On Droupadi Murmu's 65th birthday on June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her on Twitter saying that "Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and long life".

Droupadi Murmu is an Indian politician and former teacher who was elected President of India in 2022 and currently holds the position. She is the first member of the tribal community to hold office and the second woman to do so after Pratibha Patil. She is also the first President to be born in an independent India and the youngest person to hold the position. Now let us look at her journey from personal to President of India.



President Murmu's 65th birthday: Personal life



Murmu attended the Uparbeda primary school nearby to study elementary education. She moved to Bhubaneswar for higher education at the age of five. She went to Girl's High School Unit-2 for her secondary education, and Rama Devi Women's College gave her a B.A. degree. Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, to a Santali family in the Baidaposi neighbourhood of Rairangpur, Odisha, in the village of Uparbeda. She had a farmer father named Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Puti Tudu was her family name. She was renamed by her teacher to Droupadi, and her name was changed a few times to those Durpadi and Dorpdi before.

In 1980, she tied the knot with banker Shyam Charan Murmu, with whom she had two sons and a daughter. Between 2009 and 2015, her husband, two sons, mother, and brother all passed away. She is a spiritual follower of the Brahma Kumari movement.



President Murmu's 65th birthday: President of India