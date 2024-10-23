Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cyclone Dana: 14 Odisha coastal trains cancelled, Kolkata airport halts ops

The Kolkata airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday in view of the possible impact of cyclone Dana, an official said.

Cyclone Remal
The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall in Odisha on Friday. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:59 PM IST
As many as 14 trains passing through the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone have been cancelled on account of cyclonic storm 'Dana' which is expected to make landfall on the neighbouring Odisha coast by October 25, an official said on Wednesday.
 
The LTT-Puri Express, Durg-Puri Express, Brahmapur-Surat Express, Puri-Durg Express, Puri-Ajmer Express, Puri-Ahmedabad Express and Puri-Rishikesh Express will be cancelled on Thursday, a public relations officer of the Railways said here. 
 
Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express and Puri-Nizamuddin Express will remain cancelled on October 25 while Rishikesh-Puri Utkal Express and Surat-Brahmapur Express were cancelled on October 23, he said.
 
The Gandhidham-Puri Express was cancelled on October 22, Ajmer-Puri Express on October 29 and Ahmedabad-Puri Express on October 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier on Wednesday said the cyclone was likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, separated by around 70 km, on early Friday.

The step has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on Wednesday.

In view of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata, an AAI spokesperson said.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday.The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

