Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Cyclone Fengal kills 19 in India and Sri Lanka; triggers flooding in TN

Cyclone Fengal kills 19 in India and Sri Lanka; triggers flooding in TN

In Sri Lanka, 16 people were killed, with heavy rains affecting a total of 138,944 families, the latest data from the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo showed

Cyclone Fengal
(Photo: X@adgpi)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cyclone Fengal killed at least 19 people in India and Sri Lanka, and caused flooding in Tamil Nadu state and the Puducherry region after crossing India's southern coast from the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. 
Puducherry had been hit by the heaviest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years, India's weather office said on social media on Sunday.
The cyclone left parts of the southern city of Chennai inundated. Flights from the city were temporarily suspended on Saturday, but had resumed as of early Sunday morning, India's airport authority said. 
Visuals on local media showed gusty winds and heavy rainfall with roads submerged and boats being used to rescue people.
The Indian army was running relief operations in Puducherry for people in the eye of the storm, while rainfall eased in Chennai. 
In Sri Lanka, 16 people were killed, with heavy rains affecting a total of 138,944 families, the latest data from the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo showed.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal kills 3 in Chennai, Army leads rescue ops in Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal crosses north TN, Puducherry coasts, expected to weaken

Bad weather in Chennai, Tirupati causes flight disruptions from Hyderabad

Updates: New Maharashtra govt to be sworn in Mumbai at 5 pm on Dec 5; PM Modi to attend

Chennai braces for Cyclone Fengal: Airport shut, flights disrupted

Topics :CycloneNatural Disasterssri lanka

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story